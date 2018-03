BSEAP D.El.Ed. 2nd Year December 2017 Exam Results Declared at bse.ap.gov.in, Apply for Recounting Before March 25

BSEAP D.El.Ed. 2nd Year December 2017 Exam Results for D.EL.Ed. 2015-17 batch and D.El.Ed. Supplementary (Old Syllabus) have been declared by the Office of the Director of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, on its official website - bse.ap.gov.in The examinations were conducted from 27th December 2017 to 3rd January 2018 in which 28273 regular and 3175 supplementary candidates had appeared.As per the official notification, 27,739 regular and 2,811 supplementary candidates have passed the examination and the total pass percentage stands at 98.11% for regular candidates and 88.54% for supply candidates. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bse.ap.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on D.El. Ed 2ND YEAR Dec-2017 ResultsStep 3 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number and click on DownloadStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceCandidates can now apply for the Recounting of their Marks in different subjects by submitting an application along with a fee challan of Rs.500/- on or before 25th March 2018. The application form needs to be addressed to the Office of the Director – “Adl. Joint Secretary, O/O Director of Government Examinations, Opp. Andhra Hospital, Gollapudi, Vijayawada 521225”.The application must indicate clearly the subject for which the candidate has applied for recounting of marks. Candidates must also send a copy of Dummy Marks Memo along with a self-addressed envelope with requisite postal stamps.Candidates can read through the official notification regarding Recounting of D.El.Ed. 2nd Year December 2017 Exams here: