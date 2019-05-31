BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019 Declared at bsebssresult.com. List of Websites

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019 Declared| Today, i.e. May 31, the result of Bihar Board class 10 improvement examination is officially released by the Bihar School Examination Board. The Bihar 10th Compartmental Result 2019 was announced by State Education Minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma, in a press conference. The BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019, Bihar 10th Compartmental Result 2019, BSEB 10th Improvement Result 2019 was published at the Bihar School Examination Board official websites- bsebssresult.com (http://bsebssresult.com/).
Further, the Bihar Class 10 Improvement Result, BSEB Class 10th Improvement Result 2019 was also hosted at these portals -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/), biharboard.ac.in (http://biharboard.ac.in/). Candidates can check their revised marks online from any of these three portals and take a printout of provisional Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019 or scorecard.
According to a media report, approximately 66,038 students took the improvement examination from May 14 to May 17. Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019
Statistics: 48,648 have passed the exam making the overall pass percentage of 73.67% .
Steps to check BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the Bihar Class 10 Improvement Result 2019 link
Step 3: Enter your required Bihar compartmental exam credentials
Step 4: Hit submit button
Step 5: The r BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019 will be displayed on screen
Step 6: Download a soft copy and take a printout for future reference
The declared Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result is revised scores of those candidates who failed in one or two subjects by maximum of 8 per cent marks in the current academic session. Three days back, exactly on May 28, improvement result of class 12 students in Bihar was announced.
