BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019 Declared at bsebssresult.com. List of Websites

| Today, i.e. May 31, the result of Bihar Board class 10 improvement examination is officially released by the Bihar School Examination Board. The Bihar 10th Compartmental Result 2019 was announced by State Education Minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma, in a press conference. The BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019, Bihar 10th Compartmental Result 2019, BSEB 10th Improvement Result 2019 was published at the Bihar School Examination Board official websites- bsebssresult.com (http://bsebssresult.com/).Further, the Bihar Class 10 Improvement Result, BSEB Class 10th Improvement Result 2019 was also hosted at these portals -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/), biharboard.ac.in (http://biharboard.ac.in/). Candidates can check their revised marks online from any of these three portals and take a printout of provisional Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019 or scorecard.According to a media report, approximately 66,038 students took the improvement examination from May 14 to May 17. Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019Statistics: 48,648 have passed the exam making the overall pass percentage of 73.67% .Steps to check BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019Step 1: Visit the official websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in.Step 2: Click on the Bihar Class 10 Improvement Result 2019 linkStep 3: Enter your required Bihar compartmental exam credentialsStep 4: Hit submit buttonStep 5: The r BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019 will be displayed on screenStep 6: Download a soft copy and take a printout for future referenceThe declared Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result is revised scores of those candidates who failed in one or two subjects by maximum of 8 per cent marks in the current academic session. Three days back, exactly on May 28, improvement result of class 12 students in Bihar was announced.