BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 Results to be Declared Soon at biharboardonline.com; How to Check
The BSEB 10th result 2020 is likely to be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board soon on the official website at biharboardonline.com. Find steps to check here.
The BSEB10th result 2020 is likely to be announced by Bihar Board today. (Image: News18.com)
BSEB 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is likely to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) soon and if reports are to be believed then it will likely be out by mid-April. The students can check their Class 10 results online by filling in the admit card details on the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com.
Earlier, reports said that Bihar School Examination Board Class 10 results could be delayed as the BSEB announced the postponement of the evaluation process over coronavirus pandemic.
“The evaluation process for matriculation examination has been postponed till March 31. It will be resumed after further notice,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishor told Hindustan Times.
According to the Bihar Board 10th exam Time Table, the exams held from February 17, 2020, with English Paper and ended on February 24, 2020, with the Optional Subject Paper.
BSEB 10th Result 2020: Steps to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the home page
Step 3: On the next page, select 'Class X results'
Step 4: Select your stream and click on its 'results' section
Step 5: On the new page, log in using your credentials
Step 6: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download the result and take a print out for future references
As of now, there is no official confirmation from the Bihar Board on the result date as of now.
Get Bihar Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2020 via SMS
To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 result:
SMS - BSEB10
To check BSEB Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Result 2020:
SMS - BSEB12S/A/C
