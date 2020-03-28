BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 Results to be Released Soon at biharboardonline.com; Date Here

BSEB 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is likely to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) soon and if reports are to be believed then it will likely be out by mid-April. The students can check their Class 10 results online by filling in the admit card details on the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com.

Earlier, reports said that Bihar School Examination Board Class 10 results could be delayed as the BSEB announced the postponement of the evaluation process over coronavirus pandemic.

“The evaluation process for matriculation examination has been postponed till March 31. It will be resumed after further notice,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishor told Hindustan Times.

According to the Bihar Board 10th exam Time Table, the exams held from February 17, 2020, with English Paper and ended on February 24, 2020, with the Optional Subject Paper.

BSEB 10th Result 2020: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the home page

Step 3: On the next page, select 'Class X results'

Step 4: Select your stream and click on its 'results' section

Step 5: On the new page, log in using your credentials

Step 6: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a print out for future references

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the Bihar Board on the result date as of now.

Get Bihar Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2020 via SMS

To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 result:

SMS - BSEB10 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

To check BSEB Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Result 2020:

SMS - BSEB12S/A/C ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

