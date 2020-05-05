Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board to Resume Evaluation of Class 10 Answer Sheets From May 6

Reports suggest that the Bihar Board class 10 results for the year 2020 would likely be declared at the end of May.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 5, 2020, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board to Resume Evaluation of Class 10 Answer Sheets From May 6
Representative Image.

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said that it would resume the evaluation process of class 10 answer sheets from May 6.

The Board's decision was announced on Twitter after approval from BSEB chairman Anand Kishor.

Kishor told Hindustan Times that the remaining copies would be checked within a week. “We are trying to find out possible ways for carrying out evaluation work. Since we have around 25% of answer sheets unchecked, less number of evaluators would be required for assessment. A week will be enough to settle the remaining work,” he was quoted as saying.

Evaluators will be adhering to social distancing norms to minimise the risk of coronavirus infections, the BSEB chief said.

Reports suggest that the Bihar Board results for the year 2020 would likely be declared at the end of May.

The Board had put the evaluation process for class 10 on hold after the government announced coronavirus lockdown on March 22.

Bihar Board class 10 exam began from February 17 and ended on February 24. Over 12 lakh students had appeared for the examinations this year.

BSEB has already announced the class 12 results for all streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses. The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 examination stood at 80.44 per cent.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres