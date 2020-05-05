BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board to Resume Evaluation of Class 10 Answer Sheets From May 6

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said that it would resume the evaluation process of class 10 answer sheets from May 6.

The Board's decision was announced on Twitter after approval from BSEB chairman Anand Kishor.

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा बताया गया कि वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2020 की शेष बची उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन दिनांक 6 मई, 2020 से प्रारम्भ किया जाएगा। #BSEB — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 5, 2020

Kishor told Hindustan Times that the remaining copies would be checked within a week. “We are trying to find out possible ways for carrying out evaluation work. Since we have around 25% of answer sheets unchecked, less number of evaluators would be required for assessment. A week will be enough to settle the remaining work,” he was quoted as saying.

Evaluators will be adhering to social distancing norms to minimise the risk of coronavirus infections, the BSEB chief said.

Reports suggest that the Bihar Board results for the year 2020 would likely be declared at the end of May.

The Board had put the evaluation process for class 10 on hold after the government announced coronavirus lockdown on March 22.

Bihar Board class 10 exam began from February 17 and ended on February 24. Over 12 lakh students had appeared for the examinations this year.

BSEB has already announced the class 12 results for all streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses. The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 examination stood at 80.44 per cent.

