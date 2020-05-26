BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar Board Class 10 Results to be Released at Today at onlinebseb.in

Other Websites to Check Bihar Board Results | Over 15 lakh students who had appeared for the BSEB Class 10 examination can check their results on indiaresults.com. To check their matric scores, candidates must enter their roll number and other details.
Event Highlights
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, additional chief secretary (education) R K Mahajan and state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will be jointly release the Bihar Board results for class 10 students without holding any press conference due to Covid-19 pandemic. The evaluation process was completed on May 17, following which the physical verification of the toppers was carried out. The physical verification process includes IQ Test and matching of the hand-writing.
Grace Marks Policy for Bihar Board | Last year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) or the Bihar Board had introduced the grace marks policy. Under the Bihar Board's grace marks policy, if a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of.
Websites to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The BSEB Bihar Board matric 10th result can be checked at onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, and biharboard.online.
No Press Conference This Year | Today, the Bihar Board results for class 10 students will be jointly released by chairman Anand Kishor, additional chief secretary (education) R K Mahajan and state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma without holding any press conference due to Covid-19 pandemic.
How to Check BSEB 10th Results 2020 | Here's how Bihar Board students can check the BSEB 10th results 2020:
1. Visit the BSEB official website of at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboarodnline.com
2. Click on the "Class 10 Result" link given on the homepage.
3. Enter your roll number, DoB and other credentials and click on submit.
4. The results will appear on your screen.
5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.
Where to Check BSEB 10th Results 2020 | Candidates, who appeared for the class 10th examination this year, can check their results on the Bihar Board's official websites at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once the BSEB has officially declared the class 10 results.
Bihar Board 10th result 2020 to be released today. (Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board students can also check their result directly here:
This year, 15,29,393 students including 7,83,034 girls wrote class X exam from February 17 to February 24 at 1,368 exam centres in Bihar.
Earlier, the board announced the result on April 6 and recorded a pass percentage of 80.73% in class X.
