BSEB 10th Result Not Releasing Tomorrow at biharboard.ac.in: Five Things You Should Know
The Bihar School Examination Board will host the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Matric Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
Bihar Board Result 2018 | The Bihar School Examination Board has decided to postpone the announcement of the Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018. The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Matric Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 on June 26 (Tuesday) at 11:30 am on its official website at biharboard.ac.in.
The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations started on February 21-28. Nearly 17.70 lakh students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Since the Matric exam was the first big exam for Bihar Board class 10 students, the BSEB arranged a tele-counselling session for the students in order help students avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018. Candidates can check Bihar 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 bihar.indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.gov.in
FIVE FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW
1. The Bihar Board Class 10th exams 2018 commenced from February 21 and ended on February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24.
2. 17,70,42 lakhs students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state
3. A “cool off” time of additional 15 minutes was given to the examinee for reading and analysing the question paper provided.
4. Ahead of the board examination, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a notification to bar students from entering exam halls with shoes and socks.
5. This year the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had introduced 50% objective questions in the Class 12th question paper.
How to check Bihar 10th Result 2018:
Step 1: Log on to official website biharboard.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Bihar 10th Result 2018 or BSEB 10th Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the tab Bihar Board Result 2018, BSEB Matric Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the Bihar Board Matric result 2018 and take a print out for further reference
Apart from checking the Bihar Board Result 2018 online, students can check Bihar Board 10th Results 2018 via SMS
To check Bihar Board Matric Result 2018 :
SMS - BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
