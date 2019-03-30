English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSEB 12th Result 2019: Bihar Board Intermediate Results Announced at bsebinteredu.in, 76.53% Passed in Arts
The BSEB stated that the Bihar board Class 12 intermediate result can be accessed at the official website at — bsebinteredu.in
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the result for class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) intermediate exams today at 2:30 pm. The BSEB stated that the Bihar board intermediate result can be accessed at the official website at — bsebinteredu.in. The Bihar board intermediate examination was taken by as many as 13 lakh students, who are now anxiously waiting for their result to be declared today.
A total of 53,5110 candidates qualified in Science stream making a pass percentage of 81.20%. On the other hand, 42,5550 candidates qualified in arts stream making a pass percentage of 76.53%. Further, 59,135 candidates qualified in commerce streams with a total pass percentage of 93%. Rohini Rani of St Teressa Girls High School High School, Bettiah and Manish Kumar of Gaya College Gaya scored 92.6% and 463 marks. Besides, this year, the toppers of Bihar Board inter result scored better than 2018 toppers. This year, Science topper Rohini Prasad and Pawan Kumar scored 94.6%
The Bihar board intermediate examination ended on February 16, 2019, therefore, this is the first time that the BSEB is releasing the results in less than 30 days. Students who had appeared for the intermediate examination must refer to their admit cards/hall tickets as it will make the process of checking their result quicker. The admit card will have the registration number which is required to be filled in at the time of declaration of the result.
This year, the BSEB had also released the answer key for the objective questions asked in the Bihar board exam question paper and it has also been extra careful to not repeat the mistakes of last year.
How to Check Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official websites at bsebinteredu.in
Step 2. Click on the ‘Result’ link displayed on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will open where you have to fill in your credentials.
Step 4. Now, click on ‘Submit’. Your Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result will be displayed.
Step 5. Download it and save it for further reference.
In the year 2018, as many as 12.07 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exams and in 2017, around 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
