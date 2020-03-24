Take the pledge to vote

BSEB 12th Result 2020 Declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Steps to Check

The Bihar State Examination Board released Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

March 24, 2020
BSEB 12th Result 2020 Declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Steps to Check
The BSEB Class 12 result 2020 has been announced by the Bihar State Examination Board on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishor has said, “More than 75% of the answer copies of class XII have been evaluated by the teachers at several evaluation centres in Bihar. The evaluation of answer copies was started from February 26 at more than 100 evaluation centres. The evaluation of class X answer copies also started from March 5,” quoted Times of India as saying.

This year, Bihar Board Class 12 exam was conducted between February 3 and February 13.

Kishor said that more than “More than 75% of the answer copies of class XII have been evaluated by the teachers at several evaluation centres in Bihar."

The chairman also said that the board would complete the evaluation process before time so that students can apply for graduation courses.

He asserted that the BSEB would announce the Bihar Board Result 2020 before any state board does.

According to reports, around 12.05 lakh candidates including 5.4 lakh girls took Bihar Board Class 12 examination.

The BSEB has already put out answer keys for the objective type questions that were asked in Class 12 board examination on its website.

How to check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2020

Step 1: Go to official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Look for Class 12 results.

Step 3: Click on the link for Bihar 12th Result 2020

Sep 4: After that, enter the required details like roll number and location.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

