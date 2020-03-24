BSEB 12th Result 2020 Released at biharboardonline.com; 80.44 Percent Passed Bihar Board Inter Exams
The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Class 12 results today on the official website at biharboardonline.in. The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 examination stands at 80.44 percent.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 12 results today. Candidates can check their BSEB Class 12 results on the official website at biharboardonline.in . Sakshy Kumari has topped the Inter exam in the Arts stream, while Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped Commerce. Neha Kumari topped in Science.
The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 examination stands at 80.44 percent. Around 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.
While Sakshy Kumari scored 474 marks out of 500 (94.80 percent), Kausar Fatma, Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary and Neha Kumari fared 476 marks, which is 95.2 percent.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020: Here’s How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab available on the home page
Step 3: On the next page, select Class XII results
Step 4: Select your stream and click on its results section
Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials
Step 6: Your BSEB Class 12 Result 2020 will appear online
Step 7: Download the results and take print out for future references
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had clarified that the board will not hold any press conference for the result declaration. The intermediate result of all streams - Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses – can also be checked at onlinebseb.in. BSEB had earlier released the answer key for the objective questions in Class 12 board exams 2020.
This year, as many as 12 lakh candidates registered for Bihar Board Class 12 exams. The exams were held between February 3 and 13.
Last year too, the BSEB declared the Class 12th board results in the last week of March, while the class 10th board result were declared in the first week of April.
