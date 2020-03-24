Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

BSEB 12th Result 2020 Released at biharboardonline.com; 80.44 Percent Passed Bihar Board Inter Exams

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Class 12 results today on the official website at biharboardonline.in. The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 examination stands at 80.44 percent.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 24, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSEB 12th Result 2020 Released at biharboardonline.com; 80.44 Percent Passed Bihar Board Inter Exams
(Image: News18.com)

Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 12 results today. Candidates can check their BSEB Class 12 results on the official website at biharboardonline.in . Sakshy Kumari has topped the Inter exam in the Arts stream, while Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped Commerce. Neha Kumari topped in Science.

The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 examination stands at 80.44 percent. Around 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.

While Sakshy Kumari scored 474 marks out of 500 (94.80 percent), Kausar Fatma, Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary and Neha Kumari fared 476 marks, which is 95.2 percent.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab available on the home page

Step 3: On the next page, select Class XII results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on its results section

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Your BSEB Class 12 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 7: Download the results and take print out for future references

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had clarified that the board will not hold any press conference for the result declaration. The intermediate result of all streams - Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses – can also be checked at onlinebseb.in. BSEB had earlier released the answer key for the objective questions in Class 12 board exams 2020.

This year, as many as 12 lakh candidates registered for Bihar Board Class 12 exams. The exams were held between February 3 and 13.

Last year too, the BSEB declared the Class 12th board results in the last week of March, while the class 10th board result were declared in the first week of April.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram