BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Declared at onlinebseb.in: How to Download Mark Sheet

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 Released: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the class 10 matric result for over 15 lakh students after weeks of delay. The Bihar Board class 10 results are now available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB students can also check their class 10 result directly on News18 by entering credentials in slots provided below by entering their admit card details.

Students must score 33 per cent marks in each subject, as well as overall in order to pass the exam. However, for those who fail to clear a subject, improvement exams are held.

The Bihar Board result can also be checked at the following websites:

1. onlinebseb.in



2. biharboard.online



3. bsebresult.online



4. bsebonline.org



5. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

After checking their class 10 matric results, the Bihar Board students will have to save the result details and take a print out or screenshot (whichever is feasible) for future references. This will act as provisional mark sheets until the final mark sheets are released by the board. The marksheets are not usually released immediately after the announcement of the result.

Bihar Board 10th result: How to check







Step 1: Open browser and type official website’s address, which is bsebresult.online or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘class 10 result’



Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page



Step 4: Fill details, result will appear

The BSEB Bihar Board claims to have used high-end means to ensure a timely result. The board said that it used software that had increased the speed of the result by 16 times. Meanwhile, the toppers’ verification was done via WhatsApp conferencing.

Last year, in the BSEB class 10 exams, out of 16.35 lakh students who appeared for the exam 13.20 lakh had passed.