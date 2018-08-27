BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Results 2018 Declared at biharboard.ac.in. Check Here

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Results 2018 Declared at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Results 2018 were released on Monday, August 27 by the Bihar State Education Board (BSEB).

Updated:August 27, 2018, 7:17 AM IST
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Results 2018 Declared at biharboard.ac.in
BSEB was scheduled to release the results on 16th August 2018. However, it was postponed on grounds of demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Students can check their results for BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Results using the following steps:
1. Log on to the BSEB official - biharboard.ac.in.
2. Click on the tab 'Bihar Board Results 2018'.
3. Click on BSEB Class 12th results 2018 for Compartment
4. Input your roll number and other relevant details asked for
5. Click on 'submit'.
6. You can also take a print out the result

Approximately 1.55 Lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12th Compartmental Exams 2018. BSEB had organized these examinations from 13th to 20th July 2018, last month, for various streams including Arts, Science, Commerce and for Vocational subjects. Candidates awaiting their compartment result must stay tuned to the official website to know the exact dates if the same is notified by the Bihar State Education Board.

Candidates must know that they need minimum 30% marks in theory and 40% marks in practicals to clear the Class 12th examination for any given subject.

