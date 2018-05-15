English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2018 After May 20 at biharboard.ac.in. Know How to Check Here
The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will declare the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 also known as Bihar Matric Result 2018 or Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in on May 18. The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28.
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB not releasing the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 matric results 2018 on May 15 (today). The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will put the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in. The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 will be published after May 20, a source confirmed.
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on this website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in
* Click on the Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018
* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear
* Click on 'Save' to download the result
* Students can take a print out for further reference
Get Bihar Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018 via SMS
To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 result:
SMS - BSEB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
To check BSEB Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Result 2018:
SMS - BSEB12S/A/CROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
