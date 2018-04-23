English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018 to be Declared on May 12 at biharboard.ac.in
The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in. The Bihar School Examination Board Class 12 Exam 2018 started from 6th February and concluded on 16th February 2018.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board 12th Result 2018 or BSEB Class 12 intermediate results 2018 on May 12. The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10th exams 2018 February 21 to February 28. The Bihar School Examination Board Class 12 Exam 2018 started from 6th February and concluded on 16th February 2018. The students can also check their Bihar Class 12 Board Results 2018 on this website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
Students need to follow the Steps to check Bihar BSEB Intermediate Class 12 board exam results :
* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in or bihar.indiaresults.com
* Click on the Bihar BSEB Intermediate Class 12 board exam results
* Enter your roll number
* The Bihar board Class 12 Intermediate results 2018 will appear
* Click on 'Save' to download the result
* Students can take a print out for further reference
Students also can check their Bihar BSEB Intermediate Class 12 board exam results 2018 via SMS
SMS - BIHAR10<space>ROLLCODE + ROLLNO - Send it to 56263
17,70,42 lakhs students sat for the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 matric exams and 12,07,986 students appeared for the Bihar BSEB Intermediate Class 12 board exam in 2018.
