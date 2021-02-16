BSEB Class 10 Board Exams to Start from Tomorrow; Read Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all prepped up to conduct Class 10 board exams from tomorrow, February 17, across the state. The BSEB matric exam will start with the science paper and conclude with the elective subject paper on February 24. The board will conduct the exam in two shifts to maintain social distancing keeping the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in view. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will start at 1:45 pm. Students are advised to reach the exam centre on or before the reporting time to avoid the hustle.

The BSEB matric exam date sheet, as well as the, admit card is available on the official site http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/. Candidates can download the BSEB class 10 admit card by using their registration number.

This year, the state board has made some changes in the exam procedures to ensure smooth conduct. As per the reports, the BSEB exam will be conducted under the vigilance of CCTV cameras. All the centres have installed CCTV cameras. The board has also set up a control room facility which will be activated from today, February 16 onwards to February 24.

There are certain instructions that candidates must follow on or before the exam day: