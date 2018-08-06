English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BSEB Class 12th Compartment Exam Answer Keys for Objective Portion out at biharboardonline.com, Objections Invited till 8th August
BSEB had organized the Compartment examinations for the Class 12th or Intermediate for candidates who could not clear one of all subjects. The compartment examination comprised of 50% Objective Type questions which were taken on separate OMR Sheets.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
BSEB Class 12th Compartment Exam Answer Keys for the objective questions portion have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website - biharboardonline.com. The Board had released Intermediate results for all streams in the month of June as per which the Commerce stream noted a pass percentage of 91.32%, followed by 61.32% for Arts, and 44.71% by Science Stream. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 52.95%.
BSEB had organized the Compartment examinations for the Class 12th or Intermediate for candidates who could not clear one of all subjects. The compartment examination comprised of 50% Objective Type questions which were taken on separate OMR Sheets. Candidates who had appeared for the BSEB Class 12th Compartment Exam 2018 can follow the instructions below and download the Answer Keys for Objective Questions now:
How to download BSEB Class 12th Compartment Exam Answer Key?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.biharboardonline.com/
Step 2 – Click on कंपार्टमेंटल परीक्षा आपत्ति पोर्टल
Step 3 – Enter Roll Code, Roll Number, and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download the Answer Key and submit objection
Direct Link - http://objection.biharboardonline.com/
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is inviting objections from candidates which can be submitted till Wednesday, 8th August 2018 from the link given above.
