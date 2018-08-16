English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BSEB Intermediate Examination Result 2018 out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Now!
BSEB had organized the Annual Intermediate Examinations 2018 in the month of July 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the BSEB Intermediate Examination July 2018 can now check and download their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) website.
BSEB Intermediate Examination Results 2018 for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB had organized the Annual Intermediate Examinations 2018 in the month of July 2018.
Candidates who had appeared in the BSEB Intermediate Examination July 2018 can now check and download their results for various streams at the below mentioned url:
How to check BSEB Intermediate Examination Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Bihar Board Annual Intermediate Examination 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on relevant link viz:
‘ Intermediate Examination (Arts Stream) Result 2018’ or
‘Intermediate Examination (Commerce Stream) Result 2018’ or
‘Intermediate Examination (Science Stream) Result 2018’ or
‘Intermediate Examination (Vocational Stream) Result 2018’
Step 4 – Enter details like roll code, roll number and captcha code mentioned
Step 5 – Click on get result
Step 6 – Result will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://bsebssresult.com/bseb/
Candidates interested in applying for Scrutiny can do so by registering and filling their application at the below mentioned url:
http://bsebssresult.com/scrutiny/
