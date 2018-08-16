GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
1-min read

BSEB Intermediate Examination Result 2018 out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Now!

BSEB had organized the Annual Intermediate Examinations 2018 in the month of July 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the BSEB Intermediate Examination July 2018 can now check and download their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 16, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) website.
BSEB Intermediate Examination Results 2018 for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB had organized the Annual Intermediate Examinations 2018 in the month of July 2018.

Candidates who had appeared in the BSEB Intermediate Examination July 2018 can now check and download their results for various streams at the below mentioned url:

How to check BSEB Intermediate Examination Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on link ‘Bihar Board Annual Intermediate Examination 2018’ on the home page

Step 3 – Click on relevant link viz:

‘ Intermediate Examination (Arts Stream) Result 2018’ or
‘Intermediate Examination (Commerce Stream) Result 2018’ or
‘Intermediate Examination (Science Stream) Result 2018’ or
‘Intermediate Examination (Vocational Stream) Result 2018’

Step 4 – Enter details like roll code, roll number and captcha code mentioned

Step 5 – Click on get result

Step 6 – Result will display on the screen

Step 7 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://bsebssresult.com/bseb/

Candidates interested in applying for Scrutiny can do so by registering and filling their application at the below mentioned url:

http://bsebssresult.com/scrutiny/

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
