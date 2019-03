BSEB Result 2019: Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Arts, Commerce Science Result Declared at bsebinteredu.in, 79% Qualified

The BSEB released the Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate results 2019 today, i.e, on March 30 (Saturday). The Bihar Board announced the Class 12 Intermediate result 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce on its official website at bsebinteredu.in . A total of 53,5110 candidates qualified in Science stream making a pass percentage of 81.20%. On other hand, 42,5550 candidates qualified in arts stream making a pass percentage of 76.53%. Further, 59,135 candidates qualified in commerce streams with a total pass percentage of 93%.This year, the BSEB had also released the answer key for the objective questions asked in the Bihar board exam question paper and it has also been extra careful to not repeat the mistakes of last year. The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days.Candidates who had appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 intermediate exam in February this year, can check the result at bsebinteredu.in This year, the BSEB had also released the answer key for the objective questions asked in the Bihar board exam question paper and it has also been extra careful to not repeat the mistakes of last year. Candidates who had taken the Bihar Board Intermediate exam 2019 must keep their BSEB admit cards ready so that they can quickly check their roll number and roll code to log in for checking the results.Step 1. Visit the official websites of Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result at bsebinteredu.in Step 2. Click on the ‘Result’ link displayed on the homepageStep 3. A new page will open where you have to fill in your credentials.Step 4. Now, click on ‘Submit’. Your Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result will be displayed.Step 5. Download it and save it for further reference.The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days.Last year, Kalpana Kumari had topped the Science intermediate exam with a score of 434 marks out of 500. She was also the topper of NEET exam 2018. In the Commerce stream, Nidhi Sinha of RDS College Muzaffarpur was the topper with 434 marks. Kusum Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jamui had topped the Arts stream exam by scoring 424 marks.