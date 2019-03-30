English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSEB Result 2019: Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Arts, Commerce Science Result Out at bsebinteredu.in, 79% Qualified
The Bihar Board announced the Class 12 Intermediate result 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce on its official website at bsebinteredu.in.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Bihar Board Inter Result 2019 | The BSEB released the Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate results 2019 today, i.e, on March 30 (Saturday). The Bihar Board announced the Class 12 Intermediate result 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce on its official website at bsebinteredu.in. A total of 53,5110 candidates qualified in Science stream making a pass percentage of 81.20%. On other hand, 42,5550 candidates qualified in arts stream making a pass percentage of 76.53%. Further, 59,135 candidates qualified in commerce streams with a total pass percentage of 93%.
This year, the BSEB had also released the answer key for the objective questions asked in the Bihar board exam question paper and it has also been extra careful to not repeat the mistakes of last year. The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days.
How to Check Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official websites of Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result at bsebinteredu.in
Step 2. Click on the ‘Result’ link displayed on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will open where you have to fill in your credentials.
Step 4. Now, click on ‘Submit’. Your Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result will be displayed.
Step 5. Download it and save it for further reference.
The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days.
Last year, Kalpana Kumari had topped the Science intermediate exam with a score of 434 marks out of 500. She was also the topper of NEET exam 2018. In the Commerce stream, Nidhi Sinha of RDS College Muzaffarpur was the topper with 434 marks. Kusum Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jamui had topped the Arts stream exam by scoring 424 marks.
Last year, Kalpana Kumari had topped the Science intermediate exam with a score of 434 marks out of 500. She was also the topper of NEET exam 2018. In the Commerce stream, Nidhi Sinha of RDS College Muzaffarpur was the topper with 434 marks. Kusum Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jamui had topped the Arts stream exam by scoring 424 marks.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
