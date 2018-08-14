GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BSEB Senior Secondary Schools First Merit List to be Out on 19th Aug 2018; Stay Tuned

Approximately 11.47 lakh candidates from class 10th have applied for class 11th or Senior Secondary admissions in the state of Bihar.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 14, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
Image for representation.
BSEB Senior Secondary Schools First Merit is scheduled to be released on 19th August by the Bihar School Examination Board on its official website - ofssbihar.in.

As per a statement by BSEB Chairman Mr.Anand Kishore, students will be able to take admissions in Senior Secondary Schools on the basis of merit between 20th August and 25th August 2018 in a total of 3277 educational institutions in Bihar.

On the other hand, approximately 5.27 lakh candidates from class 11th have applied for undergraduate courses in 10 universities of Bihar and the second merit list for the same is scheduled to be out on 25th August 2018.

The admission process based on the second merit list will be undertaken from 26th August to 31st August 2018 by 440 degree colleges in the state via the Online Facilitation system for Students (OFSS).

