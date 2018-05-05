GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BSER Rajasthan Board Result 2018: Rajasthan Class 5 Board Results 2018 Declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2018, BSER Rajasthan Class 5 Board Result 2018, was published by the BSER Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on website rajasthan.indiaresults.com. The Rajasthan Board class 5 results 2018 of districts of Dholpur, Nagaur, Dausa, and Karoli were released on May 4

Updated:May 5, 2018, 11:17 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) also known as, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE, announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2018 on May 5. The Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2018, BSER Rajasthan Class 5 Board Result 2018, was published by the BSER Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on website rajasthan.indiaresults.com

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan  BSER, also known as, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 5 exam 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5 exam 2018 in the month of March.  The Rajasthan Board class 5 results 2018 of districts of Dholpur, Nagaur, Dausa, and Karoli were released on May 4. Before this Rajasthan Board released the Rajasthan Class 5 Board results 2018 of districts of Swaimadhopur, Goner, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur and Bundi.

Steps to check the Rajasthan Board Class 5 results 2018,  RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5 result 2018: 
Step 1: Click on the official website  rajasthan.indiaresults.com

Step 2: Look for the link which says Rajasthan Board Class 5 results 2018,
Ste 3: Click on the link which says Rajasthan Board Class 5 results 2018

Step 4: Click on Summit

Step 5: Download the BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 and take a printout for future reference

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER)  has declared the Rajasthan Board Results 2018 of following districts recently:

Class Vth (Jodhpur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Udaipur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Pratapgarh) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Dungarpur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Bundi) Exam Result 2017-18Class Vth (Bikaner) Exam Result 2017
Class Vth (Dholpur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth kuchamancity (Nagaur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth Baswa (Dausa) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Karoli) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Swaimadhopur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Goner) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Jaisalmer) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth (Sirohi) Exam Result 2017-18

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
