Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BSF and Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets on Occasion of Eid

The BSF and Pakistan Rangers usually exchange sweets on major religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and on national days like Independence Day and Republic Day.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BSF and Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets on Occasion of Eid
Border Security Force personnel on Wednesday exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers personnel at Indo-Pakistan border in Samba, Hiranagar, RS Pura, Ramgarh, Pragwal sectors on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr.
Loading...

Barmer/Jaipur: Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, an official said.

The Pakistan Rangers offered sweets and we too reciprocated, a BSF officer said, adding that the sweets were exchanged on the border outposts.

Four districts of Rajasthan — Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer — share a border with Pakistan.

The BSF and Pakistan Rangers usually exchange sweets on major religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and on national days like Independence Day and Republic Day.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramzan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram