BSF and Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets on Occasion of Eid
The BSF and Pakistan Rangers usually exchange sweets on major religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and on national days like Independence Day and Republic Day.
Border Security Force personnel on Wednesday exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers personnel at Indo-Pakistan border in Samba, Hiranagar, RS Pura, Ramgarh, Pragwal sectors on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr.
Barmer/Jaipur: Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, an official said.
The Pakistan Rangers offered sweets and we too reciprocated, a BSF officer said, adding that the sweets were exchanged on the border outposts.
Four districts of Rajasthan — Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer — share a border with Pakistan.
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramzan.
