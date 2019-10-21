BSF Arrests Two Pakistani 'Fishermen', Seizes their Boat in Gujarat
The official said that the incident took place when a team of BSF personnel was patrolling the creek area near Indias maritime border with Pakistan.
For Representation
Bhuj: The Border Security Force (BSF) captured two Pakistani nationals along with a fishing boat from the 'Harami Nala' creek area off the Gujarat coast in Kutch district on Monday evening, an official said.
The incident took place when a team of BSF personnel was patrolling the creek area near Indias maritime border with Pakistan, the official said.
The duo was apprehended while trying to flee after abandoning their boat and primarily they appeared to be "fishermen", he said.
"Two Pakistani nationals were captured when they tried to flee after abandoning their boat in the Harami Nala creek area.
"They were captured at around 5:30 pm and their boat was also seized. Primarily, they appeared to be fishermen, the official said.
The BSF launched an intensive search operation after the incident and was further investigating the matter, he said.
This comes days after a BSF team seized five Pakistani fishing boats in the same area, a sluggish and shallow water channel in Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea, from where the border guarding force had recovered several abandoned Pakistani boats in the last couple of months.
Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently stray into their territorial waters due to absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between the two neighbours near Sir Creek.
Sir Creek is a tidal estuary (partially enclosed coastal body) that separates Gujarat from the Pakistani province of Sindh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Mouni Roy Shares Romantic Moment with Salman Khan, Dances to Odhni Song
- ISL 2019-20: Controversy Heats Up Over Kerala Blasters vs ATK After Kerala Coach, Soosairaj Get Involved
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Reacts to Siddharth's Comment on Sister Arti, Says How Can He Do This
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Pilot Who Built a 6-Seater Aircraft on His Terrace
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Your New OnePlus TV Could Cost as Low as Rs 53,069