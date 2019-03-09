BSF Boots Up on Vigilance Along Eastern Front Amid Tensions in Indo-Pak Border

: Amid escalating tensions at Indo-Pak border, the Border Security Force (BSF) is maintaining enhanced vigil international border at the East front. In the eastern front, BSF has geared up to give a befitting reply in case of any eventualities.Speaking to News18, Inspector General of BSF, Meghalaya frontier Kuldeep Saini said, "BSF is monitoring every input that it is getting from the other side. BSF in the eastern frontier is also equipped with support weapons which gives it an upper hand in case of any eventualities."The BSF has issued an alert and has taken all preventive measures at the India-Bangladesh border in the eastern part of the country to ensure "miscreants or terror elements" don't cross over taking advantage of the tension at the Indo-Pakistan border."We have issued an alert in the Indo-Bangla border and have taken all preventive measures to ensure that miscreants or terror elements don't cross over to this side of the border," BSF IG Saini told.On March 5, 2019, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an advanced electronic surveillance system along the 61km India-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district of Assam to tackle cross-border crimes and provide respite to BSF personnel from round-the-clock patrolling.India and Bangladesh share 4,156km long international border, the fifth-longest land border in the world, including 262km in Assam, 856km in Tripura, 180km in Mizoram, 443km in Meghalaya, and 2,217km in West Bengal