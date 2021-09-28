CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cache of Arms, Narcotics, Fake Money Recovered from International Border in Jammu District

Four pistols, eight magazines, 100 rounds of ammunition, one packet of narcotics along with fake Indian currency was found. (Image: News18)

The recovery was made during a search operation by Border Security Force in the Akhnoor sector when a bag containing the contraband was found hidden in bushes.

The Border Security Force on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, narcotics and fake Indian currency from the International Border in Jammu district, officials said. The recovery was made during a search operation along the IB in the Akhnoor sector when a bag containing the contrabands was found hidden in bushes, a BSF spokesperson said.

On opening the bag, it was found having four pistols, eight magazines, 100 rounds of ammunition, one packet of narcotics weighing about one kg along with fake Indian currency worth Rs 2,75,000, he said. This consignment was likely to be delivered to anti-national elements of the area but the BSF foiled their nefarious attempts by seizing the consignment, he added.

first published:September 28, 2021, 00:10 IST