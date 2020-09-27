BSF Constable Arrested, Cop Suspended After Clash in Police Station in UP

A Border Security Force personnel was arrested and a police sub-inspector suspended after the two clashed in a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, officials said on Sunday. The BSF constable is posted in Delhi but was here on leave and the clash took place at the Kotwali police station on Saturday, with a purported video of the incident surfacing on social media, the officials said.

Mohammad Shahid, a constable in the BSF's 165 battalion in Rohini, Delhi, has been arrested. He is accused of assaulting on-duty policemen at the police station on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said.

He said Shahid also has some trucks which are engaged in transportation work. On September 22, one of his trucks was issued a challan for overloading of sand after which some members of the press reached the spot to cover the incident, Singh said. He allegedly had a clash with one of the press members also, Singh said.

Later, he reached the tehsil office and staged a protest there against the challan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A revenue official made a complaint against him to the police and he was arrested, the officer said. On Saturday, Shahid was being taken to a local court from the police station when he clashed with a police sub-inspector, Singh said. A fresh FIR was registered and the accused presented before the local court which has sent him to jail, he said.

However, the purported video showed that the police sub-inspector had first hit a relative of Shahid who had reached the police station after which the BSF constable assaulted him. It has emerged during an initial probe that Sub-Inspector Gulab Singh had misbehaved with the Shahid's relative. The sub-inspector has been suspended and Hamirpur police's crime branch is probing the matter in detail now, the district police chief said.