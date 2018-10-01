BSF Constable Guns Down Colleague in Ghaziabad After Tiff Over ‘Trivial Issue’

A BSF constable allegedly gunned down Monday his colleague in a fit of rage after a minor tiff with him here at Braj Vihar locality, a police official said.After the incident, injured BSF Constable Jagpreet Singh, hailing from Gurdaspur in Punjab, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared "brought dead", said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.The assailant soldier, Constable Ajit singh, hailing from Pathankot in Punjab, has been arrested, the SSP added.The incident took place in the morning at a public school campus at Braj Vihar in Link Road police station area, where the 95th Battalion of BSF was stationed to assist the local police in handling law and order problem arising out of a farmers' rally, the officer said.The battalion had arrived here from Guru Gram to help police maintain law and order in Ghaziabad during the transit of Kisan Kranti Padyatra through the city, he said.On a march from Haridwar since September 23, under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union, the farmers are slated to reach Delhi on October 2 to highlight their demands of lower power tariff and loan waiver, amongst others.The rally had reached Meerut Sunday.SSP Krishna said the two BSF soldiers had an argument over some trivial matter today morning following which Ajit Singh opened fire at his colleague.Jagpreet Singh suffered four bullet wounds, including those in his head and thighs, he said.The SSP said following the incident, BSF headquarters at New Delhi was informed about it and senior officials of the force visited the spot for a first hand assessment of the situation.The FIR was lodged by Company Commander Ripu Daman singh, the SSP said.