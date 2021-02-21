News18» News»India»BSF Director General Visits Forward Posts Along India-Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer
Border Security Force Director General Rakesh Asthana on Sunday visited forward posts along the India-Pakistan border here and interacted with jawans. He also inaugurated a government housing complex for the families of BSF personnel of the 119th Corps under the Regional Headquarters.
Asthana, who started his three-day visit to Jaisalmer on Sunday, paid tributes to martyrs at the Vijay Stambh and offered prayers at the Tanot Mata temple, an official statement said.