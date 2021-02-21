News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»BSF Director General Visits Forward Posts Along India-Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer
1-MIN READ

BSF Director General Visits Forward Posts Along India-Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer

Representative image.

Representative image.

He also inaugurated a government housing complex for the families of BSF personnel of the 119th Corps under the Regional Headquarters.

Border Security Force Director General Rakesh Asthana on Sunday visited forward posts along the India-Pakistan border here and interacted with jawans. He also inaugurated a government housing complex for the families of BSF personnel of the 119th Corps under the Regional Headquarters.

Asthana, who started his three-day visit to Jaisalmer on Sunday, paid tributes to martyrs at the Vijay Stambh and offered prayers at the Tanot Mata temple, an official statement said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...