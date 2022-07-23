CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#SriLanka#MonsoonSession#DroupadiMurmu#NeerajChopra
Home » News » India » BSF Fires at Pakistan Drone Detected Along International Border in Jammu; Search Launched
1-MIN READ

BSF Fires at Pakistan Drone Detected Along International Border in Jammu; Search Launched

PTI

Last Updated: July 23, 2022, 11:47 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

The troops launched a search operation in the area. (Representational Image: ANI)

The troops launched a search operation in the area. (Representational Image: ANI)

A blinking red light was observed by the troops coming from Pakistan side in Kanachak area at 9.40pm on Friday

BSF opened fire at a Pakistani drone after spotting it near the International Border (IB) in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Saturday. A blinking red light was observed by the troops coming from Pakistan side in Kanachak area at 9.40pm on Friday, he said.

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it, he said. The troops launched a search operation in the area, which is still going on, he said. Earlier, police had busted three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules arresting seven of its members and recovering huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material reportedly dropped by 20 drone sorties from Pakistan.

Reportedly, LeT had set up three terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drone in border areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts to terrorists in Kashmir.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:July 23, 2022, 11:47 IST
last updated:July 23, 2022, 11:47 IST