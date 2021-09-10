BSF Foils Drone-flying Drug Smuggling Bid Along Indo-Pak Border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday foiled a major narcotics smuggling attempt using drones along the International Border in Amritsar.

“On intervening night 09th /10th September 2021, Alert BSF troops recovered 6 Packets of suspected Heroin (Gross Wt. Approx. 6 KGs) close to BS Fence in AOR of Amritsar Sector" a BSF spokesman said.

The troops opened fire as per drills after they sighted the drone, the UAV later flew towards the Pakistan area. “The object which was a drone went back to Pakistan when our troops fired at it", the spokesman said.

Soon after a search operation was carried out in the area, six packets of narcotics believed to be heroin was recovered from the area.

The BSF said that the anti-national elements are trying hard to smuggle drugs by adopting various modus operandi.

“The combined seizure of BSF and other sister agencies till date has been approximate 324.509 Kilograms," he said.

Such efforts to smuggle narcotics, arms and ammunition into India using drones have been used by handlers in Pakistan in the past

In June, drones were used from across the border to carry out an attack on the air force station in Jammu.

Jammu Police later foiled another attempt from the Pakistan side to send an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Kanachak area by shooting down a hexacopter.

The BSF has also shot down a hexacopter in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, foiling an attempt to drop a large consignment of arms and ammunition into the Indian side.

