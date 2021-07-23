BSF Hands Over Minor Boy to Bangladesh After He Crosses Over Border to Meet His Grandfather

A 12-year-old Bangladeshi boy was on Thursday apprehended by South Bengal Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) when he was returning through International Boundary after meeting his grandfather residing in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. After a routine interrogation, the BSF team handed over the minor to Border Guard Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture.

This took place on July 22 when BSF troops apprehended the minor boy from the area of ​​Border Out Post Pirojpur when he was trying to cross the international boundary to return to Bangladesh.

“At around 1100 hours, based on the information of BSF Intelligence Branch, a minor Bangladeshi boy was apprehended near International Boundary of Border Out Post Pirojpur. During the interrogation, he revealed that he had come today (22 July) at 0800 hrs in Indian village Bajitput to meet his grandfather, whose name is Iramul Sheikh, a resident of Indian village Bajitpur, Post Dayarampur, Police Station-Raghunathganj, District Murshidabad. He revealed that today when he was going back to Bangladesh the BSF troops apprehended him," the BSF said in a statement.

The apprehended minor Bangladeshi boy has been handed over to the BGB as a goodwill gesture, it added.

Vishwabandhu, Officiating Commanding Officer, 78 Battalion stated that after an inquiry it has come to light that this minor boy has not come to India from Bangladesh with any wrong intention. “The boy has crossed the International Boundary to meet his grandfather. Though crossing the International Boundary comes under the category of a crime, but out of respect for the boy’s future and the sentiments of the border people, the boy is handed over to the BGB as a goodwill gesture," he said.

