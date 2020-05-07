BSF Head Constable Result 2020 Announced at bsf.nic.in, Direct Link

The Border Security Force (BSF) announced the BSF Head Constable Result 2020 (RO/RM) of Phase III descriptive written test on Thursday, May 7. The BSF Head Constable RO/RM Result 2020 was published the Border Security Force on its official website bsf.nic.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the descriptive written examination conducted for the posts of BSF Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) can check their qualification via direct link as well.

The BSF Head Constable Phase III (descriptive written test) held on February 2.

In the official notification, BSF said, “The result is being published provisionally based on the information furnished by the candidate. In case, any discrepancy is noticed/ detected at any stage, the candidature of such candidates shall be forfeited/ cancelled”.

Selected candidates will have to appear for final medical examination.

"The date/ time and place for conduct of Final medical examination by BSF Medical board of officers of successful candidates will be intimated in due course," the notification added.

BSF Head Constable Result 2020: How to check score







Step 1. Log on to the official website of BSF

Step 2: Look for the “Recruitment” tab at the bottom of the page and click on ‘Results”

Step 3.Click on BSF Head Constable RO Result 2020, BSF Head Constable RM 2020

Step 4. Your BSF Head Constable Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the Result and start preparing for the medical examination.