BSF Helps Daughters from Bangladesh Catch Last Glimpse of Mother in West Bengal Border Village

Thanks to the Border Security Force (BSF), two women living in Bangladesh could catch a last glimpse of their mother, ironically on Mother’s Day.

Officers said Niothali Halsana, a resident of border village Hathkhola in Nadia district of West Bengal, told the company commander of Border Outpost Hathkhola, 82 Battalion, that his mother Anora had passed away on May 7.

His sisters -Dalia Bibia and Omehar Bibi — live in the border village of Qutubpur, of Bangladesh’s Chuadanga district, a km from the International Border.

He requested the BSF to help his sisters see their mother one last time.

BOTH SECURITY FORCES HELPED

The Company Commander then contacted his counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Following the request of the BSF, the BGB also stepped forward to help.

The border security forces of both the countries arranged for the women living in Bangladesh to see their mother on May 8 at the Zero Line near the International Border at 10.30 pm.

The atmosphere got emotional as the women got inconsolable.

FAMILY GRATEFUL

The women as well as Halsana thanked the BSF for helping them.

S.P. Singh, Commanding Officer, 82 Battalion, BSF, said: “The BSF personnel take care of the security of the country as well as religious and social values of the border residents. While the BSF will fight anyone who has bad intentions towards the country, it is always ready to uphold humanity.”

