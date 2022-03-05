BSF IG Reviews Security in Maoist-affected Region in Odisha's Malkangiri

BSF IG Satish Chandra on Saturday visited Bonda Ghati under Khairput block of Malkangiri in Odisha and assessed the security framework in the region. Reviewing the force in the area, he was briefed about confidence built up in the minds and hearts of people after the establishment of Company Operating Bases (COB) at Andrahal and Mudulipada.

He interacted with the Commanders and troops, appreciated their high standards of professionalism, devotion to duty and complimented the proactive approach of the troops in undertaking humanitarian assistance to the locals.

In continuation to community service activities, under the guidance of the IG Satish Chandra, a medical camp was organised by BSF on the occasion wherein ailing villagers were provided health care facilities and medicines.

The basic aim of organising such medical camps is to bring care to the doorsteps of the deprived population of the remote pockets who have no access to basic healthcare services. Besides, the IG distributed clothing, stationery, utility and sports items to around 200 villagers and students of Andrahal. During interaction with the villagers, detailed information was given about government schemes for tribal especially women, students and highlighted the state government’s rehabilitation schemes for surrendering Maoists.

The IG stated, “We are working here for normalcy and maintaining the peace for the development." He motivated students and emphasized the usefulness of education in nation-building.

He further added, “Bondas are one of the ancient tribal communities of Odisha having a distinct culture, they lead a very simple life. The area, home of aboriginals, is known as Bonda Ghati. In the recent past, Bonda Ghati adjoining to Swabhiman Anchal was the soft target of Naxals probably due to lack of basic amenities.

Among others, Sarpanch Andrahal, all ward members of the area, students of Bodbel School and faculty joined the event.

Yesterday, the BSF IG visited the BSF camp in the Koraput district and interacted with BSF staff and local people.

(With inputs from Mahendra Panigrahi)

