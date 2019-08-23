BSF Jawan Declared as Foreigner by Assam Tribunal, Claims He Didn't Receive Notice

After a former Army officer Mohammed Sanaullah, an assistant sub-inspector of the Border Security Force was declared a “foreigner” by the Foreigner’s Tribunal in Assam. Hailing from Assam’s Jorhat district, Muzibur Rahman and his wife were declared as foreigners despite his parents and siblings being “listed” as Indians.

“While all other family members have been listed as Indian, only Muzibur who is a serving BSF jawan for 35 years has been declared as foreigner. I don’t know how this has been done. I request the government to settle the matter, “ Rahman’s father said. Rahman, who was posted in Punjab, only came to know of the decision after he came home on leave.

He was quoted by a New Indian Express report as saying that he didn’t receive the tribunal’s notice intimating him of the decision. He further said that the family has land documents dating back to 1923 and that a “genuine Indians should not be tortured this way”.

This is not that first time that a security official or veteran has been declared a foreigner. Earlier in May, Kargil War veteran and former army officer Mohammed Sanaullah was detained after he was declared a foreigner. He was later released after Guwahati High Court granted him bail.

At present, 100 Foreigners' Tribunals (FTs) are functional in different districts in Assam, according to Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, and 1.17 lakh people have been declared as foreigners.

