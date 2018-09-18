GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BSF Jawan Goes Missing After Unprovoked Firing From Pakistan in Jammu

The officials said a manhunt has been launched to find the soldier who is believed to have been hit by unprovoked cross-border fire.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
File photo of BSF jawans guarding the border. (PTI)
Jammu/New Delhi: A BSF jawan has been reported missing from along the International Border in Jammu after he was believed to have been hit by unprovoked cross-border fire, officials said Tuesday.

They said the incident took place in the R S Pura sector of the IB after Pakistan opened fire at a few locations on the Indian side, including a few Border Security Force (BSF) posts.

The officials said the Indian side is retaliating to the small arms fire from the other side and a manhunt has been launched to find the jawan, who may be present near the fence area. "The jawan may have been hit. Operation is on to find him and bring to safety," a senior officer said.
