English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSF Jawan Goes Missing After Unprovoked Firing From Pakistan in Jammu
The officials said a manhunt has been launched to find the soldier who is believed to have been hit by unprovoked cross-border fire.
File photo of BSF jawans guarding the border. (PTI)
Loading...
Jammu/New Delhi: A BSF jawan has been reported missing from along the International Border in Jammu after he was believed to have been hit by unprovoked cross-border fire, officials said Tuesday.
They said the incident took place in the R S Pura sector of the IB after Pakistan opened fire at a few locations on the Indian side, including a few Border Security Force (BSF) posts.
The officials said the Indian side is retaliating to the small arms fire from the other side and a manhunt has been launched to find the jawan, who may be present near the fence area. "The jawan may have been hit. Operation is on to find him and bring to safety," a senior officer said.
They said the incident took place in the R S Pura sector of the IB after Pakistan opened fire at a few locations on the Indian side, including a few Border Security Force (BSF) posts.
The officials said the Indian side is retaliating to the small arms fire from the other side and a manhunt has been launched to find the jawan, who may be present near the fence area. "The jawan may have been hit. Operation is on to find him and bring to safety," a senior officer said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor's Grandmother Has Found the Perfect Bride for Him in This Actress
- NASA Planet Hunting Probe 'TESS' Shares First Image
- Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look as Fierce Khudabaksh Unveiled; Watch Video
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...