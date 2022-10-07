CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

BSF Jawan Injured in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh

PTI

Last Updated: October 07, 2022, 14:52 IST

Kanker, India

The incident occurred when a team of BSF personnel was evacuating an ailing colleague for treatment. (Representational Image: PTI)

The blast is suspected to have been triggered by Naxalites in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh

A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured on Friday in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, suspected to have been triggered by Naxalites, in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident occurred between 9 am and 10 am on Koyalibeda-Panidobir Road under Koyalibeda police station limits when a team of BSF personnel was evacuating an ailing colleague for treatment, a senior official here said.

“The jawans, who were on motorcycles, were on their way back to Koyalibeda camp after picking up the ailing jawan from Panidobir camp. When it reached near Markanar village, the explosion happened leaving a jawan injured,” he said. The injured jawan was shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding that his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Subsequently, security forces recovered two live IEDs from the area and a search operation is still underway, he said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is on a day-long visit to the Bastar division in the state, is scheduled to inaugurate a minor crop processing and value addition unit in Charama area of Kanker district on Friday.

Tags:
