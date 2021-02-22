News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»BSF Jawan Injured In Landmine Blast In Odisha
1-MIN READ

BSF Jawan Injured In Landmine Blast In Odisha

BSF Jawan Injured In Landmine Blast In Odisha

A Border Security Force jawan was seriously injured on Sunday after a landmine, suspectedly planted by Maoists, went off in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said. The landmine explosion occurred when a group of security force personnel were returning after a combing operation in Gagapadar forest under the jurisdiction of Mathili Police Station.

Malkangiri (Odisha), Feb 21: A Border Security Force jawan was seriously injured on Sunday after a landmine, suspectedly planted by Maoists, went off in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, police said. The landmine explosion occurred when a group of security force personnel were returning after a combing operation in Gagapadar forest under the jurisdiction of Mathili Police Station.

The BSF jawan sustained serious injuries on his left leg and was hospitalised. He was later shifted to a medical facility in Raipur of Chhattishgarh by a chopper ambulance.

His condition is stated to be stable, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari said. The SP also said the police have intensified combing operations in the forest following the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...