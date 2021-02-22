BSF Jawan Injured In Landmine Blast In Odisha

Malkangiri (Odisha), Feb 21: A Border Security Force jawan was seriously injured on Sunday after a landmine, suspectedly planted by Maoists, went off in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, police said. The landmine explosion occurred when a group of security force personnel were returning after a combing operation in Gagapadar forest under the jurisdiction of Mathili Police Station.

The BSF jawan sustained serious injuries on his left leg and was hospitalised. He was later shifted to a medical facility in Raipur of Chhattishgarh by a chopper ambulance.

His condition is stated to be stable, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari said. The SP also said the police have intensified combing operations in the forest following the incident.

