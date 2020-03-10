Take the pledge to vote

BSF Jawan Killed After Falling From Observation Tower at Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan

The body of the jawan, who was a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was shifted to a government hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2020, 10:16 PM IST
BSF Jawan Killed After Falling From Observation Tower at Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan
The incident occurred at Chitrakoot post. (Representative Image, Reuters)

Bikaner: A BSF jawan was killed when he fell from a watch tower on Indo-Pak border in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Chitrakoot post where the BSF jawan Satyapal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, fell from the tower and died, police said.

The body has been shifted to a government hospital and postmortem will be conducted tomorrow.

"Reasons of the incident are not yet clear," the police said.

