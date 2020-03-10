English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
BSF Jawan Killed After Falling From Observation Tower at Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan
The body of the jawan, who was a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was shifted to a government hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.
The incident occurred at Chitrakoot post. (Representative Image, Reuters)
Bikaner: A BSF jawan was killed when he fell from a watch tower on Indo-Pak border in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at Chitrakoot post where the BSF jawan Satyapal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, fell from the tower and died, police said.
The body has been shifted to a government hospital and postmortem will be conducted tomorrow.
"Reasons of the incident are not yet clear," the police said.
