BSF Jawan Killed, Another Injured in 'Firing by Bangladesh Guards' in Bengal's Murshidabad Dist

Officials said a 'flag meeting' of ground commanders has been sought by the BSF along the border and it is currently underway.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
Image for representation.

Kolkata: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed, while another injured on Thursday in firing "apparently" by the BGB troops of Bangladesh along the international border of the two countries in West Bengal, officials said.

They said the BSF head constable has been killed along the border in the Murshidabad district after the patrol came under firing. The BSF patrol is understood to be stopping some illegal act on the border.

Preliminary information suggests that the firing was done by the troops of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), officials said. Another trooper of the border guarding force has sustained bullet injury, they said.

They said a 'flag meeting' of ground commanders has been sought by the BSF along the border and it is currently underway. The relations between the BSF and the BGB have been very cordial for decades and there has never been an incident of firing between the two forces.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

