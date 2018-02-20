GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BSF Jawan Killed in Pakistan Sniper Fire at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Constable S K Murmu (28) succumbed to the "critical" injury of the gun shot wound he suffered in the ceasefire violation incident.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2018, 11:13 PM IST
Srinagar/New Delhi: A BSF jawan was on Tuesday killed after he was shot by a Pakistani sniper from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar, officials said.

Constable S K Murmu (28) succumbed to the "critical" injury of the gun shot wound he suffered in the ceasefire violation incident, they said.

He died at the Army hospital in Srinagar around 8:30 pm.

The officials said that Murmu was deployed at a forward defended location (FDL) along the LoC in Karnah sector of the Tangdhar area, when a sniper shot hit him in the stomach around 4:30 pm.

"He was initially evacuated on foot from the forward area and then taken to Srinagar in an Army helicopter. However, Murmu succumbed to the fatal sniper shot. He was shot at by the Pakistani forces," a senior officer said.

The jawan, who joined the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2013, hails from the Jamui district in Bihar.

