English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSF Jawan Killed in Pakistan Sniper Fire at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Constable S K Murmu (28) succumbed to the "critical" injury of the gun shot wound he suffered in the ceasefire violation incident.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Srinagar/New Delhi: A BSF jawan was on Tuesday killed after he was shot by a Pakistani sniper from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar, officials said.
Constable S K Murmu (28) succumbed to the "critical" injury of the gun shot wound he suffered in the ceasefire violation incident, they said.
He died at the Army hospital in Srinagar around 8:30 pm.
The officials said that Murmu was deployed at a forward defended location (FDL) along the LoC in Karnah sector of the Tangdhar area, when a sniper shot hit him in the stomach around 4:30 pm.
"He was initially evacuated on foot from the forward area and then taken to Srinagar in an Army helicopter. However, Murmu succumbed to the fatal sniper shot. He was shot at by the Pakistani forces," a senior officer said.
The jawan, who joined the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2013, hails from the Jamui district in Bihar.
Also Watch
Constable S K Murmu (28) succumbed to the "critical" injury of the gun shot wound he suffered in the ceasefire violation incident, they said.
He died at the Army hospital in Srinagar around 8:30 pm.
The officials said that Murmu was deployed at a forward defended location (FDL) along the LoC in Karnah sector of the Tangdhar area, when a sniper shot hit him in the stomach around 4:30 pm.
"He was initially evacuated on foot from the forward area and then taken to Srinagar in an Army helicopter. However, Murmu succumbed to the fatal sniper shot. He was shot at by the Pakistani forces," a senior officer said.
The jawan, who joined the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2013, hails from the Jamui district in Bihar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street