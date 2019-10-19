BSF Jawan Killed in Unprovoked Firing by Bangladeshi Border Guard Cremated

Firozabad: The BSF head constable who was killed early this week in unprovoked firing by a Bangladeshi border guard on the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal was cremated at his native village here on Saturday evening.

The body of 51-year-old Vijay Bhan Singh reached his native village Chamrauli under Makhanpur police station area in the district early today and was cremated amid the assurance was the district administration government would take care of his family's welfare.

Officials said as the slain soldier's body reached his native village, his family members and villagers demanded that one member of his family should be provided a government job and a petrol pump should be allotted to one of his kin, besides raising a memorial in his honour.

Officials said the soldiers' villagers, in fact, raised the demand saying unless the administration promises to fulfil the demands, they will not allow his cremation.

This led District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shachindra Patel speak to senior officials and assure the family members that their demands have been accepted.

The soldier's body was subsequently cremated.

"The demands of the family members have been accepted and the government has been informed about it," said District Magistrate Singh.

