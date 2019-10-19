Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BSF Jawan Killed in Unprovoked Firing by Bangladeshi Border Guard Cremated

The family members and villagers demanded that one member of his family should be provided with a government job.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BSF Jawan Killed in Unprovoked Firing by Bangladeshi Border Guard Cremated
Vijay Bhan Singh (top) was killed, Rajvir Yadav was injured in the firing (PTI)

Firozabad: The BSF head constable who was killed early this week in unprovoked firing by a Bangladeshi border guard on the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal was cremated at his native village here on Saturday evening.

The body of 51-year-old Vijay Bhan Singh reached his native village Chamrauli under Makhanpur police station area in the district early today and was cremated amid the assurance was the district administration government would take care of his family's welfare.

Officials said as the slain soldier's body reached his native village, his family members and villagers demanded that one member of his family should be provided a government job and a petrol pump should be allotted to one of his kin, besides raising a memorial in his honour.

Officials said the soldiers' villagers, in fact, raised the demand saying unless the administration promises to fulfil the demands, they will not allow his cremation.

This led District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shachindra Patel speak to senior officials and assure the family members that their demands have been accepted.

The soldier's body was subsequently cremated.

"The demands of the family members have been accepted and the government has been informed about it," said District Magistrate Singh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram