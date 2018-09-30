English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSF Jawan Kills Self With Service Rifle in Jammu Camp, Motive Unknown
Head constable Ram Charan, posted with the 126th battalion, was on duty when he fatally shot himself in the neck at Sunderbani BSF headquarters late Saturday evening.
Picture for Representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Jammu; A BSF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service rifle inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
Head constable Ram Charan, posted with the 126th battalion, was on duty when he fatally shot himself in the neck at Sunderbani BSF headquarters late Saturday evening, the officials said.
On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officials said adding, the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.
Police have registered a case in this connection and handed over the body of the deceased to his unit after legal and medical formalities this morning, they said. PTI TAS
Head constable Ram Charan, posted with the 126th battalion, was on duty when he fatally shot himself in the neck at Sunderbani BSF headquarters late Saturday evening, the officials said.
On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officials said adding, the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.
Police have registered a case in this connection and handed over the body of the deceased to his unit after legal and medical formalities this morning, they said. PTI TAS
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championship: Indian Colts Set for Stringent Test With World Cup Qualification Up for Grabs
- Bengaluru FC Make Fine Start to ISL With 1-0 Win Over Chennaiyin FC
- Wasn't on Set: Horn OK Pleassss Actor on Tanushree Dutta's Allegations
- World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...