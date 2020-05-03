BSF Jawan Kills Senior in Rajasthan, Later Takes His Own Life
Head constable Shiv Chander Ram is reported to have shot dead his senior and sub-inspector R P Singh before he killed himself using a service weapon.
Representative Image.
A jawan allegedly killed his senior, a sub-inspector, before taking his own life in a fratricidal incident at a BSF camp in Rajasthan, officials said.
They said the incident took place at about 6:30 AM at border out post 'Renuka' in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan where a unit of the 125th battalion of the force is deployed.
Head constable Shiv Chander Ram is reported to have shot dead his senior and sub-inspector R P Singh before he killed himself using a service weapon, a senior official of the border guarding force said.
Senior officials are at the incident spot to ascertain the cause of the fratricidal incident, he said.
