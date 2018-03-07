English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSF Jawan Loses 7 Days' Pay for Not Using 'Shri' Before PM Modi's Name
BSF Jawan Sanjeev Kumar who referred to Narendra Modi without prefixing the Prime Minister’s name with ‘honourable’ or ‘Shri’ was punished with seven days’ worth of pay being docked by the BSF.
Picture for Representation. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: BSF Jawan Sanjeev Kumar was handed a rather severe punishment by his commandant for not according ‘due respect’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kumar, who referred to Narendra Modi without prefixing the Prime Minister’s name with ‘honourable’ or ‘Shri’ was punished with seven days’ worth of pay being docked by the BSF.
The incident occurred during the routine zero parade, which takes into account the daily activities of the BSF jawans, at the 15th Battalion Headquarters of the BSF at Mahatpur, West Bengal in Nadia district on the India-Bangladesh border.
According to reports Kumar, who was giving a report of the parade, used the term ‘Modi Program’ to refer to the parade.
Commandant Anup Lal Bhagat, the commanding officer of the unit, found this to be unacceptable and initiated disciplinary action against Sanjeev Kumar. He was found guilty under Section 40 of the BSF Act, 1968 (act prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force).
| Edited by: Puja Menon
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
