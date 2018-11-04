English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSF Jawan Shared Photos of Border Roads, Secret Info With Pakistan Spy; Arrested
The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months. He is a resident of Maharashtra's Renpura village.
Representative Image. (Photo: Getty images)
Loading...
Ferozepur: A BSF jawan was arrested for allegedly sharing secret information such as photographs of border fencing and roads with a Pakistani agent, police said Sunday.
The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months, they said.
He is a resident of Renpura village in Maharashtra's Latur district and was posted with the BSF's 29th Battalion in the Ferozepur Sector in Punjab.
Two mobile-phones and seven SIM cards were seized from him, police said.
Riazuddin allegedly shared photographs of fencing and border roads, contact numbers of senior BSF officials and some other secret information with Mirja Faisal, an agent of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), they said.
The accused shared the information from his mobile-phone, police said.
A case under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and National Security Act was registered against him at the Mamdot police station following a complaint by the deputy commandant of the 29th Battalion, they said.
Ranjit Singh, the investigation officer, on Sunday said the jawan will be produced in a court for police remand.
The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months, they said.
He is a resident of Renpura village in Maharashtra's Latur district and was posted with the BSF's 29th Battalion in the Ferozepur Sector in Punjab.
Two mobile-phones and seven SIM cards were seized from him, police said.
Riazuddin allegedly shared photographs of fencing and border roads, contact numbers of senior BSF officials and some other secret information with Mirja Faisal, an agent of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), they said.
The accused shared the information from his mobile-phone, police said.
A case under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and National Security Act was registered against him at the Mamdot police station following a complaint by the deputy commandant of the 29th Battalion, they said.
Ranjit Singh, the investigation officer, on Sunday said the jawan will be produced in a court for police remand.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics
- In Pics: Alia, Ranbir, Karan & More Had a Blast at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party
- Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
- Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...