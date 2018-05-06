English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSF Jawan Shoots Dead 3 Colleagues, Kills Self in Agartala
The head constable died on the spot. One of the injured jawans succumbed to injuries at Unakoti district hospital and another jawan, who was shifted to ILS Hospital in Agartala, also died.
File image of Border Security Force jawans
Agartala: A BSF jawan allegedly shot dead three colleagues with his service weapon before committing suicide on Sunday at a border outpost at Maguruli in Unakoti district, about 180 km from Agartala, police said.
S P (Special branch), Shankar Debnath said the BSF jawan opened fire on three others including a head constable before killing himself. The incident happened at around 1 am.
The head constable died on the spot. One of the injured jawans succumbed to injuries at Unakoti district hospital and another jawan, who was shifted to ILS Hospital in Agartala, also died, Debnath told PTI.
He said investigation is on and a detailed report is awaited.
When contacted, a highly placed BSF official confirmed the incident.
