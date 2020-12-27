BSF Jawan Shoots Himself with Service Rifle in J&K's Poonch

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, officials said. Constable PK Dass, posted in 168th battalion, was on sentry duty when he shot himself with his rifle at Uchad camp in Mendhar area, they said.

Dass was taken to the sub-district hospital and was later referred to the Military Hospital in Udhampur where he succumbed to the injuries. The reason behind him taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said.