INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BSF Kills Suspected Pakistani Infiltrator along IB in Rajasthan's Barmer

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

The intruder was seen climbing the border fence and a BSF patrol team challenged him, the officials said, adding that it later shot him.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Share this:

A suspected Pakistani infiltrator was killed on Saturday by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said.

The intruder was seen climbing the border fence and a BSF patrol team challenged him, the officials said, adding that it later shot him.

The incident took place around 1 am in the Bakhasar area along the border, the officials said.

Next Story
Loading