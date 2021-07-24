In a First, BSF Lodges Strong Protest With Pakistan on Increased Drone Activities by Neighbour in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan regarding the drone activities by “Pakistan authorities” in Jammu area, after its first official protest lodged post the June 27 drone attack on the Jammu Airforce station.

The protest was lodged during a sector commander level meeting between the BSF and the Pakistan rangers held on the International Border in the Suchetgarh sector on Saturday.

“Today, on request of Pakistan Rangers, a Sector Commander level meeting was held between Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers on International Border in Suchetgarh area," Deputy Inspector General of BSF, Jammu, SPS Sandhu said.

He said during the meeting, the BSF delegation’s main emphasis was on Pakistan drone activities, terrorist activities by Pakistan from across the border, and digging of tunnels by Pakistan.

“A very strong protest was lodged by BSF delegates regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in Jammu Area," Sandhu said.

He said the BSF delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers delegation was led by Brig Murad Hussain, sector commander Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector. “It was the first Sector Commander level meeting between two border guarding forces, after declaration of ceasefire agreement by DGMOs”, he said.

Tt was decided to re-energise instant communication between field Commanders, whenever required, to resolve operation matters, he said, adding: “The meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG level talks and committed to each other to maintain peace and harmony at International Border."

Since the June 27 attack on the Jammu air force station, there have been several instances of drone sightings in Jammu. On July 23, the Jammu Police shot down a hexacopter in the Kanachak area of Akhnoor sector. The hexacopter, which had ventured six to seven kilometers inside the Indian territory, was carrying an Improvised Explosive Device weighing 5 kilograms.

In the past too there have been several instances where drones from Pakistan’s side have been used to drop arms and ammunitions into the Indian territory.

On June 27, the Jammu police also arrested an individual identified as Nadeem who was carrying an IED weighing 5.5 kilogram.

During his interrogation, Nadeem said the IED was dropped near the international border from the Pakistani side using a drone and that he was tasked to explode the IED in a crowded area in Jammu.

